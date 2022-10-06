Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.33

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.33 and traded as low as $18.34. Komatsu shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 103,924 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMTUY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

