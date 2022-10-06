LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $320.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.70. LendingTree had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 8,038 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 477.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $732,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $1,640,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 71.2% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.