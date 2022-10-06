Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.74, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.