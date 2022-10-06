Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.29.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$67.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %

LSPD opened at C$26.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$19.58 and a 52 week high of C$126.60.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

