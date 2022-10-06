Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $288.56

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €288.56 ($294.45) and traded as high as €289.65 ($295.56). Linde shares last traded at €287.50 ($293.37), with a volume of 872,027 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €320.00 ($326.53) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price target on Linde in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $142.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €288.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €288.56.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

