Lundin Gold Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$12.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.77.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,515,125.90. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,515,125.90. Insiders purchased 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837 over the last three months.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

