LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average of $205.49. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

