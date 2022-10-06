M. Jason Pigott Sells 3,750 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M. Jason Pigott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 3.43. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.