M. Jason Pigott Sells 3,750 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
M. Jason Pigott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00.
Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 3.43. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $120.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.
Laredo Petroleum Company Profile
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.