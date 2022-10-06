M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $904.69

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 904.69 ($10.93) and traded as low as GBX 806 ($9.74). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 842 ($10.17), with a volume of 22,933 shares traded.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 820.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 904.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.70 million and a PE ratio of 501.19.

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,261.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Michael Sherwin bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 885 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912.50 ($24,060.54).

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

