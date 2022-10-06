Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.48

Shares of Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.48 and traded as low as $31.06. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 1,199 shares traded.

Madison County Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.