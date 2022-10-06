Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$78.70.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$69.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$64.49 and a 12 month high of C$113.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.81.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 9.4799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 57.33%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

