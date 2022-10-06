Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.98

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.98 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 164.50 ($1.99). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 11,728 shares changing hands.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £87.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 176.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

