Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $967.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

