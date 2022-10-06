Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $260.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

