Mark Porter Sells 909 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.6 %

MongoDB stock opened at $202.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.51 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management grew its position in MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,081,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

