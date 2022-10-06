Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $54,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

NYSE:JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

