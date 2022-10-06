Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 204,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 99,382 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMC opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.