Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Masco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

