MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCFT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $362.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

