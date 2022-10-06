Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

