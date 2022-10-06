Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $494.95

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.95 ($5.98) and traded as low as GBX 492.40 ($5.95). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 493.80 ($5.97), with a volume of 4,517,623 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 464 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Mediclinic International to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($5.56) to GBX 504 ($6.09) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,351.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 494.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 436.07.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

