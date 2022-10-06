M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.73).

MNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

MNG stock opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.06. The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,660.00. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 610.00%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

