M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGPUF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&G from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

M&G Stock Performance

MGPUF stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

