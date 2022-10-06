Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 2,770 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $550,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,967,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $202.07 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.51 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

