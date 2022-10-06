Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.70

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $30.44. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 11,186 shares changing hands.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $480.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Abel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at $549,179.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Further Reading

