Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.24

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $1.99. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 35,896 shares changing hands.

Midatech Pharma Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

