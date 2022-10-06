Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.24. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 9,506 shares traded.
Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.73.
About Midwest Energy Emissions
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.
