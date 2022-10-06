Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.08. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

