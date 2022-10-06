MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of MIXT opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $189.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $175,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

