MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 422.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $202.07 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $185.51 and a one year high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.63.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,863 shares of company stock worth $24,107,585. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

