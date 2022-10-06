MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MDB opened at $202.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $185.51 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.63.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $182,056.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,613,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $182,056.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,613,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,585 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

