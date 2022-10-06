Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $565.63.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $1,984,037.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,472,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $399.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

