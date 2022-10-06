Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.38.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCO opened at $261.86 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $242.61 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.