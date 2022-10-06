Morgan Stanley Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $240.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

MTB opened at $185.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

