M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 61.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $739,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 32.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 48.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $185.81 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.09.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.86.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

