MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.13. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 5,541 shares changing hands.

MusclePharm Trading Up 11.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.38.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

