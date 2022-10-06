MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
MySQUAR Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.29.
About MySQUAR
MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.
Read More
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for MySQUAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySQUAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.