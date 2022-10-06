Nasstar (LON:NASA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.15). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.
Nasstar Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The company has a market capitalization of £78.62 million and a PE ratio of -56.25.
About Nasstar
Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.
