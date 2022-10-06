National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Up 8.4% in September

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $64.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.49% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $594,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 25.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 41.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

