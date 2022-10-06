Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.94 and last traded at C$8.89. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neovasc to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.