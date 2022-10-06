NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after acquiring an additional 656,797 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,709,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetApp Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

