Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

NFLX opened at $236.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

