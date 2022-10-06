NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Shares Down 0.5%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.83. 14,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,722,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.