New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.79 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.