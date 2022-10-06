New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $59,759,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 532.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 410,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.27, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

