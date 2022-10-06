New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 157.74%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.