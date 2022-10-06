New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

