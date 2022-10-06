New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 36.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 16.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms Price Performance

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.82 and a 12 month high of $221.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sanderson Farms

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.