New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $794,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

