New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $806,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,198,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

